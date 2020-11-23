Prime News Ghana

CAF approves stadia for Kotoko and Ashantigold

By Vincent Ashitey
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released approval notice on venues submitted by Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.

Asante Kotoko kick start the Africa campaign this weekend on the road to FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold stays in Obuasi and welcomes Salitas FC.  

The Orange Club will host Kotoko for the first leg tie on November 27, a week before travelling to Ghana for the reverse tie.

After thorough checks on the various venues submitted by both clubs, the CAF Club Licensing Committee has approved the following;

 

CLUB

 

 

1ST CHOICE

 

 

APPROVAL

 

 

2ND CHOICE

 

 

APPROVAL

 

 

ASHANTIGOLD SC

 

 

LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM – OBUASI

 

 

APPROVED FOR PRELIMINARY STAGE

 

 

CAPE COAST SPORTS STADIUM – CAPE COAST

 

 

APPROVED

 

 

ASANTE KOTOKO SC

 

 

ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM - ACCRA

 

 

APPROVED

 

 

ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM, TAMALE

 

 

APPROVED

 