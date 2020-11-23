CAF approves stadia for Kotoko and Ashantigold

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released approval notice on venues submitted by Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.
Asante Kotoko kick start the Africa campaign this weekend on the road to FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold stays in Obuasi and welcomes Salitas FC.
The Orange Club will host Kotoko for the first leg tie on November 27, a week before travelling to Ghana for the reverse tie.
After thorough checks on the various venues submitted by both clubs, the CAF Club Licensing Committee has approved the following;
|
CLUB
|
1ST CHOICE
|
APPROVAL
|
2ND CHOICE
|
APPROVAL
|
ASHANTIGOLD SC
|
LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM – OBUASI
|
APPROVED FOR PRELIMINARY STAGE
|
CAPE COAST SPORTS STADIUM – CAPE COAST
|
APPROVED
|
ASANTE KOTOKO SC
|
ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM - ACCRA
|
APPROVED
|
ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM, TAMALE
|
APPROVED