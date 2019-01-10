CAF CC: Asante Kotoko fly to Togo En route to Cameroon on Friday

Asante Kotoko will fly out to Togo en route Cameroon on Friday ahead of Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup match against Coton Sport.
The Porcupine Warriors are guests to the Cameroonian side in the first leg of the playoff round of the 2018/19 campaign in a game scheduled for the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.
The travelling party is yet to be confirmed, but management tells Kotoko Express App the contingent will leave Kumasi on Thursday and fly to Togo the next morning.
The team departs the Kotoko International Airport in Accra around 10:50 PM and arrive at the Tokoin International Airport in Lomé around 11:40 AM, leave the Togolese capital around 1:05 PM and touch down at the Nsimalen International Airport in Yaoundé around 5:30 PM.
The Porcupines Warriors are looking to garner a favourable result in the first leg to take into the second leg which is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on December 22, 2018.
Asante Kotoko were earlier scheduled to fly straight to Yaounde in Unity Air, but the plan changed and they will now travel with Asky Airlines.
The trip is the second in the competition for the Porcupine Warriors who drew goalless against Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya before eliminating the East Africans with a 2-1 aggregate win in the second leg in Kumasi.
The Porcupine Warriors thus go to the fellow West African country with the hope of securing a positive result to enhance their chances of qualifying for the group stage of the competition.
