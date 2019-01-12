CAF CC: Asante Kotoko to train at 3:30PM

Asante Kotoko will train at the Stade Militaire on Saturday as the Cameroon Football Federation confirms the program for Sunday's clash against Coton Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.
Asante Kotoko are in the Central African country for the first leg tie of the playoff stage of the Confederation Cup.
The squad, as mandated by CAF, will train at the match venue at 3:30 PM local time, and 2:30 Ghana time, corresponding with the kick off time of the game.
The pre-match meeting will be held at the FECAFOOT’s office in Yaounde at 6 PM with the stadium scheduled to open at 12:00 on Sunday.
Hosts Coton Sport and visitors Asante Kotoko are to arrive at the match venue at 2 PM, 15 minutes before the arrival of the President of the country’s football federation, Seidou Mbombo.
The arrival of the head of the Asante Kotoko delegation, George Amoako, is slated at 3 PM ahead of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Kpwatt, who is also expected at 3:15 PM, 15 minutes before kick off.
The Porcupine Warriors yesterday arrived at the Yaounde Insimalin International Airport at 6 PM local time having flown from Accra to Togo before a brief stop in Nigeria.
