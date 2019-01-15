CAF CC: Coton sport defender Bawak Etta Thomas to miss second leg tie against Kotoko

Coton sport de Garoua will be without Bawak Etta Thomas when they travel to Kumasi to take on Asante Kotoko in the return leg of the CAF Confederation cup playoff game on Sunday.
Coton sport suffered their first defeat at home this season in the hands Asante Kotoko and now have a “mountain to climb” on Sunday without one of their main men.
Bawak picked up a yellow card in the second segment of the 2-3 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors. The booking made it two yellow cards in the CAF competitions this season after his first yellow picked up earlier in the Champions league against Ismaily.
The 24-year-old Intermediate Lion joined Coton sport in November from New Stars of Douala and has already stamped his mark in the first team providing 3 assists in 5 games.
Read also: CAF CC: "We will eliminate Kotoko in Kumasi" - Coton Sport Captain
The absence of the ever-reliable defender doesn’t make it easier for the cottoners.
The return leg is slated on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3:00 PM.
Latest Sports News in Ghana