CAF CC: Kotoko defender Abass Mohammed targeting Coton Sport scalp

Asante Kotoko left back Abass Mohammed is grounded in his belief that the Porcupine Warriors will not disappoint in their return to Confederation Cup action on Sunday with a first-leg playoff tie in Cameroon against Coton Sport.
Coach CK reds are on a brink of securing a berth in the group stage of the CAF competition, but must first edge out the Cameronian giants in the last elimination round of the competition.
Asante Kotoko beat Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks to reach the current stage while Coton Sports dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Egypt’s Ismaily Club.
Many are those who are sceptical of Asante Kotoko’s chances, but Abass Mohammed tells Kotoko Express App, the team is up for the challenge.
“Some people think that we do not have a chance against Coton Sports, but I will tell those people that we are not afraid of the opponent. Asante Kotoko are not a small club and do our sceptics know that Coton Sport are also apprehensive drawing us in the tie?"
“We have the quality and personnel that can stand against them there in Cameroon and here in Ghana. It does not matter which player is in the team or not. We will go there and play our hearts out,” he said.
