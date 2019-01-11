CAF CC: Ex-captain Kotoko Joseph Hendricks advises club ahead of clash against Coton Sport

Former Asante Kotoko captain Joseph Hendrick has urged the players of the club to be focused ahead of their Confederations Cup final playoff tie with Coton Sport.
Asante Kotoko will play the Cameroonian side on Sunday, January 13 after edging out Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate, while Coton Sports dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Egypt’s Ismaily Club.
The 43-year old who knows much about playing in Africa and is cautioning the players about the intimidating atmosphere that comes with playing away games in Africa.
In an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM, he said "the Players should be focused and know the kind of competition that they are playing, they should tune their minds and everything onto the game especially in the away games"
"There would be intimidations from their opponents in their away games but they must have a winning mentality in all away games when playing in the CAF Confederation and that will take Kotoko far in the Competition"
The ex-Kotoko defender further tasked the defenders to communicate a lot in order to avoid mistakes.
"We were matured during our time in the Confederation Cup so we advised and motivated ourselves especially in our away games and it landed us in the final"
"Currently, the defenders in the Kotoko team are not bad but they(Defenders) must communicate on the field of play to avoid mistakes that might lead to conceding goals in their away games", he ended.
The Porcupine Warriors will play the return leg with Coton Sport on Sunday, January 20 at the Baba Yara Stadium.