CAF CC: Nii Adjei & Opoku dropped as Kotoko release strong squad for Coton Sport clash

Asante Kotoko has released provisional 18-man squad for first leg encounter against Coton Sport in Cameroon in the first round of the Confederation Cup final play-off round.
The Kumasi based team is the only Ghanaian club competing for the continent’s second-tier inter-clubs competition. They face Coton Sport de Garoua of Cameroon.
However, C.K Akonnor has dropped experienced midfielders Jordan Opoku and Daniel Nii Adjei from his 18-man squad for the trip.
Guinean import Naby Keita has also been left out but there are places for midfielders Prince Acquah and Stephen Nyarko who return to the squad after missing the last round matches.
The first leg of the tie will be played on January 13, 2019, in Garoua whilst the second leg is scheduled for a week time at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Based on this, the technical head C.K. Akonnor has come out with a squad which will embark on the trip to Cameroon.
Sunday's game will be Kotoko’s second of the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup, after knocking Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.
Here are the list;
Goalkeeper: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe
defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefah, Abass Mohammed, Agyeman Badu, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Wahab Adams
Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Prince Acquah, Umar Bashiru, Kwame Bonsu Conte, Stephen Nyarko, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh
Attack: Songne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Abdul Fataw Safiu.