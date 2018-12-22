CAF CC: Kotoko to 'handsomely reward' players should they beat Kariobangi Sharks

By Haruna Mubarak
CAF CC: Kotoko will 'handsomely reward' players should they beat Kariobangi Sharks

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko George Amoako has promised to reward the playing body 'handsomely' should they overcome Kariogangi Sharks on Saturday.


The Porcupine Warriors host Kariobangi Sharks in a CAF Confederation Cup in Kumasi at the Baba Sports Stadium today.

The host are under pressure to win against the visitors after their ambiguous scoreline in Kenya where they had a goalless. Anything less than a win for Kotoko will put the host in a perilous situation.

However, the CEO has revealed that the club has prepared a special package to reward the players, should they conquer the Kenyans.

"We have met the playing body and chairman has told them of a special package if they beat Kariobangi Sharks," Mr. Amoako stated on Oyerepa FM.

"What it entails will not be put in the public domain but the players know what it is. I can tell you we are ready to reward them handsomely."

"The players also promised to give their all to win for Kotoko and Ghana at large."

