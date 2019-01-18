CAF CC: Media accreditation for Kotoko vs Coton Sport ready

Media accreditation for Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup clash Between Asante Kotoko and Coton Sport will be ready for collection from midday Saturday.
Asante Kotoko host the Cameroonian club in Kumasi in the second leg of the playoff round with the Porcupine Warriors having a 3-2 advantage.
Accreditation for media personnel who wishes to cover the epic encounter is ready.
Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq, who disclosed this to Kotoko Media said personnel should call at the Baba Yara Stadium from 12 noon Saturday for collection.
Read also: CAF CC: We won't be intimidated by the Kumasi crowd- Coton Sport prez
He, however, stated that person must take along their station identity cards with their pictures showing on them for identification and collection.
Latest sports news in Ghana