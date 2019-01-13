CAF CC: Mukarama Abdulai urges Asante Kotoko to make Ghana proud as they face Coton Sport

Abdulai Mukarama, skipper of Black Maidens has charged Asante Kotoko to make Ghanaians proud as they play Coton Sport in the final playoff round in the CAF Confederation Cup this afternoon.
Asante Kotoko will play the Cameroonian side this afternoon after edging out Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate, while Coton Sports dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Egypt’s Ismaily Club.
The 16-year old, however, with the little experience she has had with the national U17 female team knows about playing in Africa and has thrown her support behind Kotoko to do well in Cameroon.
The Northen Ladies star netted seven goals in four matches at the FIFA Under 17 tournament held in Uruguay last year and was emerged the top scorer and also the third best player at the Mundial.
That made Abdulai becomes Ghana's all-time top scorer in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup history surpassing Jane Ayieyam's six goals scored in 2012.
At the recently ended GUSA games, Mukarama scored three times in three games with two assists to become the tournament's best player.
The goal machine in a Twitter post sighted by PrimeNewsGhana revealed her love for the Porcupine Warriors and want the team to return home with a victory.
Latest Sports News in Ghana