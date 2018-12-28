CAF CL: Draw time, competition key dates

By Michael Duah
Primenewsghana brings you the final details ahead of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competition group stage.

 

The highly anticipated event will take place tonight, 28 December 2018.

Venue
Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt
Time
18H00 local time (16H00 GMT).

Groups


Four groups of four teams each.


Match dates


Match day 1


- 11 to 13 January


Match day 2


- 18 to 20 January


Match day 3


- 1 to 3 February


Match day 4


- 12 to 13 February


Match day 5


- 8 to 10 March


Match day 6


- 15 to 17 March

Quarter final draw


23 March


Quarter final 1st and 2nd leg


- 5 to 7 AND 12 to 14 March

Semi final 1st and 2nd leg


- 26 to 27 April and 3 to 5 May

Final 1st and 2nd leg


- 24 May and 31 May.

16 Participants :


ES Tunis (TUN)


Horoya (GUI)


Wydad Casablanca (MOR)


Saora (ALG)


El Ismaily (EGY)


TP Mazembe (DRC)


Orlando Pirates (RSA)


Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)


Lobi Stars (NGA)


Simba (TAN)


Al Ahly (EGY)


Constantine (ALG)


ASEC Mimosas (CVR)


AS Vita (DRC)


Club Africain (TUN)


Platinum (ZIM).

