CAF CL: Draw time, competition key dates

Primenewsghana brings you the final details ahead of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competition group stage.
The highly anticipated event will take place tonight, 28 December 2018.
Venue
Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt
Time
18H00 local time (16H00 GMT).
Groups
Four groups of four teams each.
Match dates
Match day 1
- 11 to 13 January
Match day 2
- 18 to 20 January
Match day 3
- 1 to 3 February
Match day 4
- 12 to 13 February
Match day 5
- 8 to 10 March
Match day 6
- 15 to 17 March
Quarter final draw
23 March
Quarter final 1st and 2nd leg
- 5 to 7 AND 12 to 14 March
Semi final 1st and 2nd leg
- 26 to 27 April and 3 to 5 May
Final 1st and 2nd leg
- 24 May and 31 May.