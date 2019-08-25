CAF CL: Kotoko beat Kano Pillars to set up clash with Étoile Sportive du Sahel

Kumasi Asante Kotoko advanced to the next stage of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League after a 2-0 win of Nigerian side Kano Pillars.
Kotoko lost the first leg 3-2 in Nigeria but they managed to sail through after a second-leg win at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen named a strong XI to face the Nigeria side. Felix Annan, Dacosta and Emmanuel Gyamfi all had the nod to start.
The game was expected to be a close one but Kotoko found a way to break the deadlock just 3 minutes into the game.
Kelvin Andoh showed up when it matters most to give Kotoko the lead.
Pillars pushed for the equalizer but Kotoko were resolute in defence as the first half ended 1-0 in their favour
The 2nd half started like almost the first with Kotoko pushing for a second goal to kill the tie.
They did get the second in the 58th minute through Naby Keita only for it to be ruled offside.
They nearly got the cushion in the 71st minute after Richard Arthur's effort came off the crossbar.
Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed the win for Kotoko late in the game as the Porcupines won 2-0.
Kotoko held on and they have advanced on a 4-3 aggregate.
This victory means that Kotoko will face Tunisian side Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the next round of the competition.
Another Ghanaian club AshantiGold SC yesterday beat Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifying phase.
