CAF CL: Simba's trio are the most lethal after match day one

Simba Sports Club attacking trio of Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama and Emmanuel Okwi is the deadliest trident in this season’s CAF Champions League.
Kagere scored a brace over the weekend against Algerian side JS Saoura as the Dar Es Salaam money bags earned their first win in their first Group D match.
The double scaled him up to second on the scorer's chart with five goals, two behind Moataz Al-Mehdi whose Al Nasr was relegated to the Confederations Cup.
Assist-maker
His attacking teammate, Clatous Chama, follows closely with four goals as Okwi lies below the top ten with three goals.
However, the Ugandan is leading the assists list with five assists, three in the preliminary rounds and two came on Saturday against Saoura.
Statistics
A total of 213 goals have been scored from the 90 games played overall. 17 of those were netted on matchday one of the Champions League group stage.
