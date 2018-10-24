CAF holds first VAR course in Egypt

Russia 2018 saw the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the first time in the history of the World Cup. Despite the controversies surrounding it, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has resolved to adopt it in the finals of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.
VAR was first used in Africa at the quarter-final stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). The fact that CAF has decided to try it out again in the final laps of the Champions League and Confederation Cup shows that Africa is very much open to the technology.
Last month, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to move the adoption of VAR in the UEFA Champions League to the 2019/2020 season. So, CAF’s decision will make it the first confederation to use VAR in the final of a club competition.
VAR Preparations course for the Interclub Finals is slated for, 24-29 October 2018 in Egypt.
International Football Association Board(IFAB)Technical Director David Elleray says, “we want to use VAR in the two finals and lay the foundation for a wider use by CAF across the continent based on well-trained and professional officials and referees” he stated
The 12 elite match officials (six referees and six assistant referees) will be supervised by David Elleray, Technical Director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) throughout the course.
Read also:2018 CAF Champions League:Al Ahly and Esperance advance to finals
These are the full list of selected Referees and Assistant Referees for the course:
The selected referees: Janny Sikazwe (Zambia), Ghead Grisha (Egypt), Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria), Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Victor Gomes (South Africa) and Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia). The Assistant Referees: Emiliano Jerson Dos Santos (Angola), Zakhele Siwela (South Africa), Jean Claude Birumushahu (Burundi), Anouar Hmila (Tunisia), Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria) and Mahmoud Abo El Regal (Egypt).
Latest sports news in Ghana