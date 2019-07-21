CAF names AFCON 2019 Best X1

CAF have revealed the outstanding performers of the just ended AFCON 2019 in staged in Egypt.
The tournament which ended on Friday saw Algeria crowned winners of the 32nd edition of Africa's biggest football tournament after seeing off Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium.
Due to their consistent performance in the tournament, it comes as no major surprise that 4 of their players have been included in CAF's Best X1 with their manager named as the best tactician.
However, runners up Senegal had the lion's share of players chosen ahead of the Desert Foxes in the Best X1.
The full list below:
Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)
Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Senegal), Yassine Meriah (Tunisia), Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal),
Midfielders: Adlene Guediora (Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)
Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria)
Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)
