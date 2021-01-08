CAFCC: Kotoko to discover opponent today, all you need to know about draw

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will today discover their opponent in the CAF Confederation Cup draw.
The draw will be held at CAF Headquarters in Cairo at 12:00 pm.
Kotoko will be paired against one of the 15 teams for Total CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Preliminary Round.
The Porcupines dropped to the Confederation Cup after CAF confirmed Al Hilal have progressed to the Group Stage of the Champions League at the expense of Kotoko after Covid-19 row.
The game which was expected to be played on January 6, 2021, was called off after Kotoko failed to raise the required number of players due to Covid-19 positive cases which CAF announced Al Hilal have made it to the Group Stage of the Champions League.
🇨🇩 @AsVitaOfficiel— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2021
🇪🇬 @AlAhly
🇦🇴 Atl. Petroleos
🇩🇿 CR Belouizdad
🇹🇳 @ESTunis1919
🇸🇩 @AlHilalOmdurman
🇸🇩 El Merreikh
🇬🇳 @HACofficiel
🇿🇦 @KaizerChiefs
🇩🇿 @mcalgerdoyen
🇿🇦 @Masandawana
🇹🇿 @SimbaSCTanzania
🇨🇩 @TPMazembe
🇸🇳 @TeunguethFc
🇲🇦 @WACofficiel
🇪🇬 @ZSCOfficial
Group Stage ✅ pic.twitter.com/4Dndmk3nY7
When does the draw take place?
The draw for the Total CAF Champions League 2020/21 Group Stage and the 2020/21 Total CAF Confederation Cup Additional 2nd preliminary round will be held on Friday 8th of January 2021 at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt at 12:00 GMT (14:00 Cairo Local Time).
•The seeded teams from CAF Champions League will be randomly drawn with unseeded teams from CAF Confederation Cup.
•The seeded teams from CAF Confederation Cup will be randomly drawn with unseeded teams from CAF Champions League.
•Once the seeded teams from CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup have been drawn with unseeded teams, the remaining unseeded teams from CAF Champions League will be randomly drawn with remaining unseeded teams from CAF Confederation Cup.
When are the matches?
Total CAF CC Additional 2nd Preliminary Round:
· 1st Leg – 14th of February 2021
· 2nd Leg – 21st of February 2021
𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞
🅢🅔🅔🅓🅔🅓
1. Raja Casablanca
2.1° de Agosto 🇦🇴
3. Enyimba
4. CS Sfaxien
5. Gor Mahia FC
6. FC Platinum
7. Nkana FC
8. Asante Kotoko
🅤🅝🅢🅔🅔🅓🅔🅓
9. Jwaneng Galaxy
10. Young Buffaloes
11. AS Bouenguidi
12. RC Abidjan
13. Al Ahly Benghazi
14. Stade Malien
15. AS SONIDEP
𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐀𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐩
🅢🅔🅔🅓🅔🅓
1. RS Berkane
2. Etoile du Sahel
3. Pyramids
4. ES Setif
5. JS Kabylie
6. Orlando Pirates
7. DC Motema Pembe
🅤🅝🅢🅔🅔🅓🅔🅓
8. Salitas
9. Coton Sports
10. TAS Casablanca
11. AS Kigali
12. Diaraf
13. Namungo FC
14. US Monastir
15. NAPSA Stars
16. Bloem Celtics 🇿🇦 /River United 🇳🇬