Ex-Kotoko coach Steve Pollack insists the team must keep Akonnor to prepare for future endeavors

EX-coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack insists the club has a formidable squad and with a few additions they will be a force to reckon with in Africa hence the core of the team must be maintained.
The Reds fell to a devastating 2-1 defeat away to Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday to crash out of this season’s CAF Confederations Cup.
The result which was not enough for Kotoko to finish in the top two and qualify to the quarterfinals while Al Hilal and Nkana FC progressed to the next series.
And the 58-year old gaffer maintains that the Porcupines should not focus so much on the elimination, but the club should build a good team for future tournaments by getting hold of the backroom staff and the core players.
"I wasn't surprised Kotoko got into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup because it is a big Club and I'm happy for them because it wasn't an easy task," he told ASHH FM Breakfast Sports.
"The way forward from the start wasn't the best because, in competitions like this, you need to win all your home matches and try to secure some points away from home but things didn't work out well for Kotoko," he added.
"Kotoko must prepare for the future and try to keep the same players and technical team to build cohesion in the team and also learn from their mistakes on and off the pitch."
Steve Pollack was sacked by the Porcupine Warriors after the club was eliminated from the 2017/2018 CAF Confederations Cup by CARA Brazzaville.
