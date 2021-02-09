CAFCC: Tunisian referee Haythem Guirat to officiate ES Setif vs Kotoko 2nd leg tie

Tunisian referees have been put in charge of the CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg final round qualifier between ES Setif from Algeria and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.
The quartet are led by 35-year-old Haythem Guirat. The experience FIFA referee will be assisted by Mohamed Bakir (Assistant I), Amine Barkallah (Assistant II) and Mohamed Yousri Bouali (Fourth Official).
Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya will serve as the Match Commissioner. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria is COVID-19 Officer.
The game will be played at May 8, 1945 stadium (Artificial turf) in Setif on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Asante Kotoko will host the 1st leg in Accra on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Meanwhile, Kotoko will be heading into the first leg in high confidence following Sunday's win over Karela United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 13 encounter.
The Porcupines made history as they became the first team to end Karela United's 5-year home unbeaten run by beating them 2-0.
Goals from Imoro Ibrahim and Kwame Opoku either side of the of half ensured Karela succumb to defeat to Kotoko at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park.