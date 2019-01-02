CAFCC: We are well prepared for Coton Sports- Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his side's optimism in their play-offs clash against Cameroon's Coton Sports FC de Garoua in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Kotoko were paired against the Cameroonian champions in a star-studded draw that was held in Cairo on Friday, December 28.
Coton Sport fell to defeat in the CAF Champions League following a two-legged aggregate loss to Egyptian outfit Al Ismaily; this is after Kotoko eliminated Kenyan Karionangi Sharks to reach this stage.
Annan believes they are prepared for Coton although they know the competition is about to get more difficult as they progress.
“We are aiming very high in the competition”, he said.
“We know that the competition will get tougher as we progress. We don’t expect the second qualifying round games to be of the same quality as the playoffs.”
“We will prepare very well for Coton Sport because we knew already that the teams from the Champions League have high pedigrees than the one we met earlier."
"We knew from the very day we eliminated Kariobangi Sharks that we needed to keep improving so to overcome our opponent in the playoff. We are very much aware of where we are and what we need to do to survive the round," he told.
The Porcupine Warriors will make their trip to Cameroon for the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup on the weekend of January 11 and 13.
Kotoko will play host to Coton Sports in the second leg of the campaign a week later.
