CAFCL Draw: Sundowns get Al Ahly, Simba meet Mazembe in quarters

The 2019 CAF Champions League quarter-finals draw has been revealed this evening, setting up Mamelodi Sundowns with Al Ahly of Egypt.
As just announced by CAF, Sundowns will play the first quarter-final home leg in Pretoria before traveling to Cairo. While Simba will lock horns with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.
Full quarter-finals draw:
CS Constantine vs Esperance Tunis
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly SC
Horoya AC vs Wydad AC
Simba SC vs TP Mazembe
