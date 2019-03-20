Prime News Ghana

CAFCL Draw: Sundowns get Al Ahly, Simba meet Mazembe in quarters

By Michael Duah
CAFCL Draw: Sundowns get Al Ahly, Simba meet Mazembe in quarters
CAFCL Draw: Sundowns get Al Ahly, Simba meet Mazembe in quarters

The 2019 CAF Champions League quarter-finals draw has been revealed this evening, setting up Mamelodi Sundowns with Al Ahly of Egypt.

As just announced by CAF, Sundowns will play the first quarter-final home leg in Pretoria before traveling to Cairo. While Simba will lock horns with Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Full quarter-finals draw:

CS Constantine vs Esperance Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly SC

Horoya AC vs Wydad AC

Simba SC vs TP Mazembe

READ ALSO: CAFCC Draw: Nkana meet CS Sfaxien as Zamalek play Hassania Agadir

Latest sports news in Ghana

Other News Healines