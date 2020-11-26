CAFCL: Hearts of Oak wishes Kotoko well

Hearts of Oak have sent a positive message to their arch-rival Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold ahead of their respective CAF assignments.
Both Kotoko and AshantiGold are representing the country in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively and the Phobians hope the two sides hoist the flag of Ghana high this weekend.
"Hearts Of Oak wishes our counterparts Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold success as they begin their respective African Club competitions this weekend.''
Also GFA President Kurt Okraku has wished the two sides well, saying they should make the nation proud.
“As you embark on this journey, have it in mind you represent our dear country Ghana and the entire nation is/will be rooting for you. We believe the porcupine has the quality to bring us victory & we pray the Almighty God crowns your hard work. Go make us proud. Faaabulous!!!
"As you come back to do battle on the African continent, your Football Association (GFA) has absolute belief in your quality and ability to do a good job and make all of us proud."
We wish you well... Arise and shine. Goodluck!!!
Kotoko have touched down in Mauritania ahead of their clash the first leg tie against FC Nouadhibou scheduled for November 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
They are expected to train today ahead of the match.
AshantiGold, on the other hand, will host Salitas from Burkina Faso at the Obuasi Len Clay at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020.