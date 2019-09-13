CAFCL: History will be made by Kotoko on Sunday - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain and safest pair of hands, Felix Annan has assured the clubs teeming supporters that, his outfit will make history on Sunday by defeating Etoile du Sahel in the first leg of CAF Champions League.
The Tunisia giants have been a thorn in the flesh of the Porcupines in previous outings. Kotoko are yet to record a victory in their last four matches against the North Africans.
Etoile du Sahel picked a vital draw the last time they visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the game ending in a 2-2 stalemate in the year 2008.
However, Felix Annan says the players know the task ahead of them, and they are ready to ink their names in the history books of the club as Baba Yara will be the place to be on Sunday.
“Since then the club has been looking for a chance to avenge that result and that is what we will be aiming for on Sunday. Both clubs have rich histories in African football,” Annan told Cafonline.com.
“From the records, we’ve played against Etoile four times with our best being two draws.”
“This is a new Asante Kotoko with a new technical team, new players and definitely new mentality towards games of this magnitude so we are aware of what lies before us. The players are ready to make history on Sunday and you can see it in their activities during training”.
Kotoko welcome Etoile du Sahel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 pm with the return leg to be played in a fortnight.