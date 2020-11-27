CAFCL: Kotoko holds maiden training in Nouakchott (photos)

Asante Kotoko trained for the first time in Mauritania ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg game against FC Nouadhibou on Sunday.
The Porcupines arrived in Nouakchott on Thursday afternoon and moved straight to their hotel after being welcome by Nouadhibou officials.
Kotoko had their training session on the artificial turf at the Stade Olympique Complex amid the dry and windy weather on Thursday afternoon as Coach Maxwell Konadu continues to plot the downfall of the Mauritanian champions.
The Ghanaian side will have another training session on Friday at the Stade Olympique Complex.
