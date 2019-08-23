CAFCL: Kotoko under pressure - Kano Pillars keeper Iddrisu

Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu insists Asante Kotoko are under immense pressure to overturn the first-leg deficit against his outfit in the CAF Champions League.
The Porcupines got beat 3-2 in the first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Nigeria and will have to secure a favourable scoreline on Sunday, August 25 to progress to the next stage of the competition.
“We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko,” Ghanaian player Iddrisu told Fox FM in Kumasi.
“I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line-up in the first leg, they did well and such is football.
“We did not like the scoreline because we didn’t expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football.
“For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading, if you want someone who is under pressure, then that is Kotoko.”
Meanwhile, stot-stopper for Asante Kotoko Felix Annan has called on the supporters of the crowd to create an intimidating atmosphere to destabilize Kano Pillars.
We need the fans now more than ever,” he told Kotoko Express App.
“At stages like this, we cannot do without their presence and support. One of the reasons we are feared and revered is because of our huge support base and the fact that we can make the Baba Yara Stadium an uncomfortable place.
“That is what we want to see on Sunday; the kind of noise that destabilises the opponent.
"The stadium was packed and also full of noise when we played Kano Pillars in Nigeria. The Sani Abacha Stadium is only 16, 000 capacity while ours is nearly 40,000.
"We must paint the stadium red, make it noisier to show Kano Pillars that they don’t come close to us in terms of support.”
The winners on aggregate will secure their passage to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the second round of the championship.
