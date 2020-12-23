CAFCL: Kotoko name starting XI against Al Hilal

Asante Kotoko have announced starting XI to face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League this afternoon.
Asante Kotoko host Al Hilal in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora has been named in posts for the clash ahead of Kwame Baah and Felix Annan.
Wahab Adams has been handed starting berth and will partner Abdul Ganiyu in the heart of defence whiles Christopher Nettey and Imoro Ibrahim start the right and left back roles respectively.
Kwame Adom Frimpong, Abdul Latif Anabila, Godfred Asiamah and Emmanuel Gyamfi forms the midfield whiles William Opoku Mensah and Kwame Opoku form the attack.
Below is the lineup
Razak Abalora (GK)
Christopher Nakai Nettey
Abdul Ganiu Ismail
Wahab Adams
Imoro Ibrahim
Kwame Adom Frimpong
Abdul Latif Anabila
Godfred Asiamah
Emmanuel Gyamfi (C)
William Opoku Mensah
Kwame Opoku