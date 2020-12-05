CAFCL: Kotoko vs FC Nouadhibou clash called off due to Covid-19

The CAF Confederation Cup second leg encounter between Asante Kototo and FC Nouadhibou has been called off due to Covid-19.
According to reports, two players from the away side tested positive for coronavirus, with just some few minutes to kick off after COVID-19 results released.
The game which was scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium was delayed for over one hour before the officials decided to cancel the game.
Reports indicate that the two are key players of FC Nouadibou are they believe it's an attempt by Kotoko to rule the two players out of the game through using health tactics.
Kotoko confirmed the cancellation of the match on their official page ' Our CAF Champions League preliminary round second-leg clash is officially called off."
#AKSC vs Nouadhibou— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 5, 2020
Our CAF Champions League preliminary round second-leg clash is officially called off.
Stay tuned for more details.#AKSC #KOTNOU #CAFCL
The Porcupines last Sunday were held by Mauritanian side Nouadhibou to a 1-1 away draw in their 2020-21 CAF Champions League opener and they have it all to play for in the reserve fixture this week.
Osman Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half but Hemeya Tanjy hit back for the hosts in the preliminary round first leg fixture at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya.