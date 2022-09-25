Caleb Amankwah salvages point for Hearts of Oak against Kotoko

Caleb Amankwah's late header earned a vital point for Hearts of Oak against rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in week 3 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors started on a higher note with some early incursions to take their opponents by surprise but couldn't make good use of the early chances that fell their way.
Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi was handed his first test after Isaac Oppong launched in a decent curler from outside the box but he tipped off for a corner kick.
Kotoko failed to make good use of the resulting kick.
Kotoko continued to mount pressure on Hearts of Oak and nearly scored on the 37th minute but Mukwala's close-range tap-in was denied by Zakari Yakubu who was having his Premier League debut.
No goal was produced in the opening 45 times.
In the second half, both teams upped the tempo of the game searching for the opening goal.
However, it was the home team, Kotoko who broke the deadlock of the game courtesy Yussif Mubarik in the 57th minute.
Hearts of Oak then threw caution to the wind in search of the equalizer but they had to wait till the latter stages of the game for their effort to be rewarded.
Defender Caleb Amankwah drew the Phobians level at the 88th-minute mark after he headed home from Suraj Seidu's free kick.
At the end of 90 minutes and stoppage time, referee Selorm Yao Bless blew his whistle to end the game.
Results
Asante Kotoko 1-1 Hearts of Oak
Kotoku Royals 0-0 Nsoatreman FC
Aduana FC 2-2 Samartex FC
RTU FC 0-1 Legon Cities
Karela Utd 2-0 Dreams FC
GoldStars 1-0 Bechem Utd