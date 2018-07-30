Cameroon to be axed for Morocco to host Africa Cup of Nations-Ahmed Shobier

Former Egypt international goalkeeper, Ahmed Shobier has revealed that Cameroon is set to be stripped off the right to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Confederation of African Football (CAF) have received reports from an independent inspection team which does not speak well with regards to Cameroon's preparation in relation to the construction of the new stadia.
According to Ahmed Shobier, Cameroon's hosting right of the AFCON 2019, which commences in less than 12months will be stripped off due to the poor preparation of the country.
Ahmed Shobier, who is a television pundit on Egyptian TV, wrote that Morocco will be chosen to replace Cameroon as the hosts of the competition.
"African Cup of Nations 2019 Morocco: a decision issued by the CAF," Shobier wrote on his Facebook page.
According to reports in Egypt, the independent inspection team report recorded numerous failures that have dent the chances of Cameroon to host the AFCON 2019.
Read also:CD Tondela cancel contract of Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru
The Egyptian legendary goalkeeper facebook post clearly shows Cameroon will be unable to host the African competition and that CAF is waiting for the right time to make the decision official.
This is the first time twenty-four nations will be competing at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
Read also:Gadayi And Sarfo Ansah shine at Accra edition of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human
CAF had placed a lot of premium on the report by the independent inspection team before their eight-day inspection visit before deciding if preparations were deemed to be behind schedule.