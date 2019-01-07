"Cesc needs to go" says Sarri

Chelsea’s coach Maurizio Sarri has advised Cesc Fabregas to leave the club.
Fabregas' contract expires at the of this season and he is being courted by AS Monaco who are willing to hand him a two- year contract.
The 31-year old appears to have played his last game for the club, saying an emotional goodbye after being substituted in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.
Maurizio Sarri addressing the media in his press conference ahead of a Carabao Cup game against Tottenham said ‘’In my opinion, he needs to go, you know very well the situation. You know very well in this club there is a rule; the renewal of players over 30 is usually one year’’.
Sarri went further ahead to confirm Monaco’s offer for him and believes player's like Cesc need to be happy.
“He has an offer (from Monaco) for two years. I don’t want a very important player as Cesc unhappy”.
