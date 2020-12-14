Champions League last 16 draw takes place today

The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.
The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.
The Champions League round of 16 usually throws up some blockbuster clashes.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16, however teams cannot face another side from their own country or their own group.
QUALIFIED TEAMS
Seeded teams
Bayern (GER, Group A)
Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)
Manchester City (ENG, C)
Liverpool (ENG, D)
Chelsea (ENG, E)
Borussia Dortmund (GER, F)
Juventus (ITA, G)
Paris (FRA, H)
Unseeded teams
Atlético (ESP, A)
Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, B)
Porto (POR, C)
Atalanta (ITA, D)
Sevilla (ESP, E)
Lazio (ITA, F)
Barcelona (ESP, G)
Leipzig (GER, H)
MATCH DATES ()
First legs: 17/18/24/25 February
Second legs: 10/11/17/18 March
The seeded team will host the second legs.