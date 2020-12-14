Prime News Ghana

Champions League last 16 draw takes place today

By Vincent Ashitey
The 2021 Champions League final will take place in Istanbul
The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

The Champions League group stage concluded last week, with the remaining 16 sides now put into sudden-death home-and-away ties.

The Champions League round of 16 usually throws up some blockbuster clashes. 

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The eight group winners in the Champions League will face the eight runners-up in the round of 16, however teams cannot face another side from their own country or their own group.

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Seeded teams

Bayern (GER, Group A)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)

Manchester City (ENG, C)

Liverpool (ENG, D)

Chelsea (ENG, E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, F)

Juventus (ITA, G)

Paris (FRA, H)

Unseeded teams

Atlético (ESP, A)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, B)

Porto (POR, C)

Atalanta (ITA, D)

Sevilla (ESP, E)

Lazio (ITA, F)

Barcelona (ESP, G)

Leipzig (GER, H)

 

MATCH DATES ()

First legs: 17/18/24/25 February

Second legs: 10/11/17/18 March

The seeded team will host the second legs.