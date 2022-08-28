CHAN qualifiers: Black Galaxies secure first leg advantage against Nigeria

Ghana's Black Galaxies have secured a two-goal advantage into the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers final playoff round against Nigeria next week.
The Black Galaxies' impressive performance saw them cruise to a 2-0 victory over rivals Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.
At the end of the first half, neither side managed to score with both teams proving to be tough nuts to crack.
Immediately after recess, the Black Galaxies were awarded a penalty kick after a Nigerian player handled the ball in his area.
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh accepted responsibility and scored from the resulting kick to give Ghana the lead.
Late into the game, Hearts of Oak teenager Suraj Seidu netted the second of the game to seal a 2-0 in for the Black Galaxies.
The win gives Ghana a good advantage heading into the second leg which will be played in Abuja on September 3.