Check out how UK media reported Black Stars sex allegations

By Vincent Ashitey
Kasapa FM's sports journalist Michael Tuffour popularly known as Ariel Otega made an allegation that Black Stars players lodged with their girlfriends at the team's hotel in Ismailia and had sexual intercourse with them.

A reason which affected their performances and couldn't end Ghana's 37-years trophy famine.  

He has, however, retracted the claims but his earlier allegations have travelled beyond our borders and several platforms have jumped on it.

 

 Below is the report from The SUN an online media in the United Kingdom

TURN THE AIR BLUE Chelsea’s Baba Rahman and Ghana team-mates branded ‘overpaid womanisers’ by furious TV presenter in attack on country’s AFCON 2019 flops

  • Steve Goodman
  • 10 Jul 2019, 15:02
  • Updated: 10 Jul 2019, 15:39

GHANA'S Premier League stars have been branded "overpaid womanisers" after their Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, Chelsea defender Baba Rahman and Manchester City prospect Thomas Agyepong have come under fire following the Black Stars' last-16 defeat on Monday. 

Swansea pair Andre and Jordan Ayew, Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban and Reading defender Andy Yiadom were also included in the criticism.

Kwesi Appiah's Ghana were tipped to end a 37-year trophy famine in Egypt, but lost on penalties to Tunisia.

Ghanaian media claimed the players' girlfriends were allowed to share the team hotel, leaving them distracted and tired.

And TV sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang blasted: "The players are a bunch of overpaid, over-pampered and indisciplined womanisers, who are only interested in robbing the Ghanaian taxpayer.

"Some of the players are not correct. They can't even control themselves, they don't sleep at night and they did a lot of nonsense things.

"These guys could not stay away from women for just three weeks.

"The majority of them lack common sense because if they had it their performances wouldn't have been so bad.

"All they know is money.

“Kwesi Appiah is a goner. He was given a simple task of winning the AFCON and he failed, so he should leave."

Ghana's squad also included ex-Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan and former Celtic midfielder Wakaso Mubarak.

Local news outlet Ghana SoccerNet claimed: "Players enjoyed erotic rendezvous with their partners at the expense of focusing on the task.

"The lack of personal discipline was one of the chief reasons for the team's lack of energy and firepower as the team exited the competition in the most disgraceful manner.

"The girlfriends lodged at the same hotel in Ismailia, providing comfort for the players - who showed a lack of desire to end the country's 37-year wait for an African crown.

"Kwesi Appiah completely lost control as players sneaked in to sleep with their girlfriends, in complete breakdown of discipline.

"They had easy access to women. It appeared a relaxed holiday for the Ghanaian players, while other nations have tight security to ward off intruders.

"There was no businesslike approach from the players as they enjoyed bouts of sexual rendezvous with their partners - in clear violation of the team's code of conduct."

