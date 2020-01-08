Check out the full fixtures for 2019/20 Women's Premier League

The 2019-2020 National Women's League kicks off on the weekend of 17-19 January 2020 across the country.
The Northern and Southern sectors will kick off their opening round of matches next weekend.
Below are fixtures for this season's National Women's League matches for both sectors:
Relatedly, the Ghana Football Association has announced a list of approved match venues for the 2019/2020 Division One League.
In Zone One, three clubs had their venues approved with thirteen conditional approvals.
Two clubs in Zone Two had their match venues approved with twelve conditional approvals and two venues declined.
Zone three also saw one venue approved with thirteen conditional approvals and one declined venue.
Click here for the full list of approved match venues: DIVISION ONE LEAGUE VENUES(APPROVAL AND REJECTION)