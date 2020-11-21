Chelsea go top of table after win over Newcastle

Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table, if only for a few hours, after a solid win at Newcastle United, their fifth straight victory in all competitions.
Federico Fernandez's own goal set the Blues on their way, the Argentine defender poking the ball over his own line while under pressure from Ben Chilwell.
Chelsea oozed quality, Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow producing excellent saves to deny the excellent Timo Werner as well as a close-range header by Tammy Abraham.
But Abraham made sure of the points with a smart finish following Werner's pass after Newcastle had threatened through Isaac Hayden and Joelinton. Sean Longstaff hit the bar for the home side towards the end.
Chelsea, who started the day fifth, are top the table on goal difference ahead of Leicester, who are at Liverpool on Sunday.
Aston Villa, who host Brighton at 15:00 GMT, could replace Chelsea at the summit with a big win, while Tottenham, who entertain Manchester City at 17:30, will move to the summit with a victory.