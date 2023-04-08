Chelsea lose to Wolves to spoil Lampard's return

Frank Lampard made a losing return to the Chelsea hot-seat as Wolverhampton Wanderers eased their relegation worries with a hard-earned victory.
Chelsea legend Lampard was predictably given a rapturous reception from the travelling fans at Molineux following his appointment as interim head coach 18 months after being sacked from the role.
Yet the club's all-time record scorer was unable to stop the poor form that led to Graham Potter's sacking as mid-table Chelsea slumped to an 11th top-flight defeat of the season after failing to score for the third successive game.
READ ALSO: McTominay, Martial score as Manchester United tighten grip on top four spot
Wolves were on the front-foot throughout and deserved their win which came after a sweet finish by Matheus Nunes, the Portugal midfielder's first goal for the club since joining from Sporting Lisbon last August.
Nunes, who cost a club record £38m, beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a fierce attempt from the tightest of angles after an attempted headed clearance by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Joao Felix forced a save from Jose Sa but Chelsea were disappointing and remain 11th after just two wins in 11 league games.
BBC