Chelsea slump to fifth consecutive defeat with home loss to Brentford

Chelsea recorded their fifth consecutive loss in all competitions after a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal led to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
It was a relatively uneventful first half with both teams struggling to create quality attacking chances.
After Chelsea’s best spell of the match, Brentford won a corner which saw Mathias Jensen’s cross flicked goalwards by Zanka. The ball then hit Azpilicueta and went past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give the visitors the lead.
Frank Lampard opted to make some changes at half-time bringing on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mykhailo Mudryk, and opting to revert to a back-four.
Chelsea came out after the break a completely different side, with several chances falling to Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Aubameyang, whose looping header in the 55th minute beat David Raya and landed on top of the goal.
The hosts though were unable to take any of their chances, and after a triple change from Thomas Frank, Brentford rediscovered their defensive stability and were able to match Chelsea’s intensity.
The visitors were patient without the ball, and reaped the rewards by scoring their second in the 78th minute after Bryan Mbeumo carried the ball from the half-way line before cutting inside past Wesley Fofana and firing the ball into the back of the net, with a deflection leaving Arrizabalaga stranded.
