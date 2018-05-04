Chelsea star surprises First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo with a signed jersey

Chelsea and Belguim Eden Hazard has surprised the First Lady of Ghana Rebecca Akufo-Addo with a signed Chelsea shirt.
The Chelsea star dedicated the jersey to Ghana's First Lady in a video and mentioned her name, “Hi Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, this is for you, bye bye”.
Upon receiving the surprise, Mrs Akufo-Addo took to Instagram to revel in the moment, insisting it is one of the “best surprises” she has received this year.
She thanked the Chelsea star for his gesture, whiles describing him as “one of the world’s best players”.
“I believe one of the best surprises I have had so far this year, is receiving a personally signed replica jersey, by one of the world’s best players, Eden Hazard. A Chelsea football player, Belgian international and face of Nike Sports. Thank you so much, Eden,” the First Lady said in an Instagram post.
Mrs Akufo-Addo is believed to be a fan of Chelsea as his husband President Akufo-Addo is a fan of Tottenham Hotspurs.
