Moses unhappy over Ndidi’s snub from CAF XI

Nigeria and Levante winger Moses Simon has expressed disappointment over the omission of Super Eagles midfielder Wifred Ndidi from the 2018 CAF best XI.
CAF announced this year’s team at Tuesday night’s award gala in Dakar, Senegal, with no Nigerian player making the prestigious list.
“Frankly it is not about sentiment, Ndidi merited to be there even Troost Ekong,” Moses told Sportinglife.
The 23-year-old from Nigeria’s town of Jos daringly added that Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi didn’t deserve the Young Player of the Year accolade.
“I was also surprised that the young player award didn’t go the Ndidi rather Achraf Hakimi from Morocco got the award but all the same, Super Eagles missing out 2018 CAF Award is for us to work hard this year to clinch the Nations Cup billed to hold in Egypt”, Simon added.
2018 CAF Best XI:
