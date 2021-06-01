Christian Atsu announces Newcastle United departure after 5years

Ghana international Christain Atsu in a post has announced his exit from Premier League side, Newcastle United.
The announcement brings his five-year stay at the club to an end.
READ ALSO: Liverpool's transfer stance on Fatawu Issahaku revealed
In a farewell message, Atsu thanked the Magpies fans for their support throughout his stay and vowed to keep following the club.
"When I arrived in Newcastle almost 5 years ago, I was made to feel welcome from the start..by everyone at the club and especially by the fans. I grew to love the city and my young family feel very at home here. Sadly, the time has now come for me to leave the club, so I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who is part of the Newcastle Utd family. Thank you to the Toon Army fans, a lot of whom I’ve met around the city. I will never forget my time in the North East and for sure I will follow the results every week. Thank you my geordie staff, players & fans, it’s been a pleasure! 🙏🏼🖤🤍"
Atsu was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad at the start of the 2020/21 season by Magpies head coach Steve Bruce, but then added back into it in January, following the exit of DeAndre Yedlin to Galatasaray.
However, Atsu was not called onto the bench once in the final months of the 2020/21 campaign, despite Bruce’s Magpies suffering an injury crisis.
Atsu joined Newcastle United on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy on August 31, 2016.
He made his debut for the club on September 13 in their 6-0 victory against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, where he assisted Aleksandar Mitrović goal.
Atsu scored his first goal for the club in a 1–0 win against Rotherham United on October 1, followed by further goals against Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.
Atsu on May 12, 2017 signed a four-year deal to join Newcastle for £6.2 million from Chelsea.