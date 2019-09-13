CK Akonnor fails to land Guinea job

Charles Kwabla Akonnor has missed out on coaching the Guinea national team as a Frenchman has been handed the vacant post.
This comes after French coach Didier Six landed the job after attending the interview on Thursday and notified of the decision to give him the job thanks to his extensive experience in Africa.
The decision by the Guinea Football Federation to hand the to Six also confirms that some news reports in Ghana that Akonnor has been handed as false.
Akonnor, 45, was among 17 coaches shortlisted for the job last week after the post became vacant after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.
The former Asante Kotoko gaffer was named in the shortlist for those to be considered but the Sylli National looked to have concentrated on French-speaking coaches.
Guinea is a Francophone country as such French-speaking coaches were given the preference in the selection process which has gone against Akonnor.
Akonnor was part of 87 candidates that submitted their CV for the job.
He was part of the five candidates selected out of the lot for the interview which was held on Thursday as they presented their project to the Federation.
Didier Six has had stints with African sides such as Togo and Mauritius.
The ex-Wolfsburg player is seeking to join the West African nation as a replacement for Paul Put who was sacked after Guinea were eliminated from 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the round of 16 stage.
Akonnor has vast experience in coaching with his stint at top Ghana Premier League clubs namely Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, Ashanti Gold SC, Asante Kotoko and relegated club Sekondi Eleven Wise.
He has been without a club after parting ways with Asante Kotoko a few months ago after guiding them to win the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.
Guinea will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign with Mali in November this year.