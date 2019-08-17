CK Akonnor set to be announced as Rayon Sports coach

Charles Kwablan Akonnor is about to land a top job in Rwanda in the coming days.
Akonnor who parted ways with Kotoko is set to be appointed as the new coach of Rayon Sports.
He is expected to arrive in Rwanda on Monday, August 19 ahead of his possible switch to the club.
Rayon Sports are currently without a head coach after parting ways with Brazillian coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves on mutual consent a few days ago.
According to reports in Rwanda, Rayon Sports are expected to confirm the appointment of a new coach before their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg game against Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman next Sunday.
They were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Hilal in the first leg in Kigali.
The former Black Stars captain exited Kotoko despite leading them to win the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
He also led the Reds to the group stages of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup for the first time since 2008.
The 45-year-old has had stints with Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold SC, Dreams FC, and Eleven Wise FC.
