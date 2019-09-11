Coach CK Akonnor denies Guinea national team appointment reports

Ex Black Stars captain, Charles Akonnor has denied reports of his appointment as the head coach of the Guinea national team.
Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports that the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach had been chosen to fill the vacant position.
Akonnor who is among 17 shortlisted candidates told Weeklysportsgh.com that the reports are false.
The 17 coaches will face an interview panel on September 12 to determine who next handles the Syli Nationale.
Akonnor will battle some high profile coaches like English Premier League winner, Claudio Ranieri, Didier Six,François Zahui, Paulo Duarte and Florent Ibengue.
Akonnor’s experience is not a bad one as he has handled Sekondi IX Wise, Hearts of Oak,Dreams FC, AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko.
He has an experience as a national team coach after deputizing Frimpong Manso at the U17 and U20 level.
Source: Adamu Muftawu