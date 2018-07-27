Cobbina and Atingah make their debuts in Tirana win

Ghanaian duo Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbina made their debuts for Albanian side KF Tirana as they beat Apolonia Fier 2-0 in a pre-season game.
The Ex-Hearts duo joined Tirana on a three-year deal each earlier this month.
The duo have already hit the ground running in the side’s training which informed coach Ze Maria to hand them their debuts against the Albanian second-tier side.
The pair exhibited sheer class to help the Blue and White lads won 2-0.
They both enjoyed full throttle of the match.
Both players were very instrumental as Ghana claimed the 2017 WAFU Cup.