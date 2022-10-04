Prime News Ghana

Collins Kwasi Dei appointed GFA Chief Financial Officer

By Vincent Ashitey
Collins Kwasi Dei
Collins Kwasi Dei
Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector.

He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).
He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.
Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Other newly appointed staff Members include:

Gloria Omari – Wiafe – Graphic Designer

Salim Adebayor Yusif – Marketing Manager

Shaban Mohammed Hanson – Communications Asst. & Football Statistician.