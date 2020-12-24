Contractors for Phase 2 of Hearts of Oak's Pobiman project arrive in Ghana

The second phase of the Accra Hearts of Oak Pobiman Project is set to take off at the construction site after concentrators arrived in the country.
The first phase which was carried out by local contractors have been completed within three months.
Turkish Construction firm Prefabex Limited and CUBE Limited will carry out works on the second phase.
The club has released pictures of materials to have arrived at the site to be used for the works.
Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited are expected to complete the project in six weeks time.
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.