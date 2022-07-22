Costa Rica 2022: Black Princesses host Essiam Socrates, Ridge City in ‘farewell’ matches

The Accra Sports Stadium will host a farewell match for the Black Princesses before the team travels to Europe to continue preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.
The Princesses will play against newly promoted Premier League sides, Essiam Socrates and Ridge City Football Club as part of preparations for the World Cup.
Head Coach Ben Fokuo will use these matches to put final touches on the team as they make their way to Europe to wrap up what has been a fine preparation towards Ghana’s sixth consecutive appearance at the World Cup.
The match is being organized to give Ghanaians a chance to watch the Black Princesses before they make their way to Europe on Wednesday, July 2022 to intensify their preparations.
The game is scheduled for 3:00 pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
The match will be broadcast live on the Ghana Football App, Facebook and YouTube page of the Ghana Football Association.