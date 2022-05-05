Costa Rica 2022: Black Princesses to learn opponents today

The Black Princesses of Ghana will know their opponents for the FIFA U20 World Cup today, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The draw will be held in the capital of host country, San Jose, Costa Rica.
The Black Princesses will look to make it past the group stage when they feature in their sixth consecutive appearance.
READ ALSO: Costa Rica 2022: 'Go and bring the cup': Bawumia to Black Princesses
Sixteen nations will compete against each other for the prize when the 10th edition of the biennial competition kicks off on August 10th, 2022.
Head Coach of the Black Princess, Ben Fokuo and team Administrator, Hannah Amakye Asare will be in attendance
The Black Princesses of Ghana and the Falconets of Nigeria will represent the continent on the World stage.