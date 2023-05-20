Côte d'Ivoire to host 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League

Côte d'Ivoire will host the third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, the Executive Committee has announced.
The prestigious inter-club competition for women was first hosted by Egypt in 2021 with Morocco hosting last year’s edition.
The dates for the tournament will be announced soon, but the eight-team tournament will help the Ivorians test their systems ahead of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off in January 2023.
The format will remain unchanged with the eight teams drawn into two groups. The top two in each will progress to the semi-finals.
The champion of the host country will be joined by seven other teams from the zonal qualifiers which will be held in due course as well.
Morocco’s AS Far are the defending champions, having clinched the crown on home soil, beating holders Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.
Awards
2021: Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) 2-0 Hasaacas Ladies FC (GHA)
2022: AS Far (MAR) 4-0 Mamelodi Sundowns (SA)
Best player
2021: Evelyn Badu (GHA)
2022: Fatima Tagnaout (MAR)
Best goalkeeper
2021: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)
2022: Khadija Er-Rmichi (AS Far)
Top scorer
2021: Evelyn Badu 5 goals (GHA)
2022: Ibtissam Jraidi 6 goals (MAR)