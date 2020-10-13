Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.
Portugal's Football Federation said: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.
"The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.
"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.
"The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade."
Portugal take on Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday night.
They go into the match top of Group C having won two of their opening fixtures and drawing the other against France.
Sweden have lost all three of their opening matches and are rock bottom without a point.