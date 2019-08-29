Cultivate the habit of saving - Awuku Issaka advises footballers

Ex-Ghana youth star Awuku Issaka has sent a word of advice to the current crop of players to cultivate the habit of saving in order to have a decent future.
Issaka whose name was on the lips of Ghanaians following his exploits with the national U-17 team but failed to realise his potential says players in the past have given their all to the nation but have been ignored which should be a concern to the new generation.
“You see some people say, sacrifice for Ghana and we did but we are not remembered by the country. You, our legends like Rev.Osei Kofi and his teammates are old but the country does not honour and even the children don’t know them and that is a problem.”
“For me, I will advise any child playing for the national team that even if he is paid $100K he should accept it but he should save it so that if he is being ignored by the country in the future he can use that money.”
His comment adds to that of Don Bortey who has revered that Ghana should honour their heroes.
The former Hearts of Oak winger paying a glowing tribute to Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan stated that the country should erect a statue in Asamoah Gyan's honour for the services he has rendered for the nation.
Meanwhile, Gyan has opined that he will be glad if the nation will honour him before he bows out.
